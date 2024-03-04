Bio of American Actress Masiela Lusha’s Husband Ramzi Habibi

Ramzi Habibi is famous as the husband of Masiela Lusha. Who is Masiela Lusha? I hope everyone knows about the popular actress who played the role of Carmen Lopez in the ABC sitcom George Lopez.

Besides being a celebrity husband, he is a well-known financier and managing director of Oaktree Capital. Let’s learn everything about Ramzi Habibi in this article.

Early Life

Ramzi Habibi was born in America, but we have yet to learn about his date of birth. He seems around 40, but he never talks about his age. Ramzi never revealed information regarding his family, like his parents, siblings, etc.

Regarding his education, Ramzi graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School in economics with concentrations in finance, organizational, and information technology. Not only this, but Ramzi is also a charter member of the CFA Institute, which is a global association of investment professionals.

Professional life

After completing his studies at the University, Ramzi started his career at Lehman Brothers as an investment banking analyst. He worked amazingly there and became an expert in this job as he completed many projects in this organization.

After two years with Lehman Brothers, Ramzi landed his job with Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company in New York. With his previous experience, working with the company’s financial team was very easy.

We don’t know for how long he continued his job with the Pepsi-Cola Bottling company, but he started a career at Oaktree in 2008.

It is American global asset management as this company specializes in alternative investment strategies. With this company, Ramzi works as an associate in the US High Yield Bond Group.

Furthermore, he also performs duties as the managing director and co-director of the company’s research department. Over time, Habibi always worked well and is now a reputable personality at Oaktree. He also did an internship at SHUAA Capital in Dubai.

On the other side, his wife, Masiela is a well-known American actress who started her career as a model and theater actress in 1998 at Michigan State. She became popular when Lusha performed in a popular ABC sitcom, George Lopez, as Carmen Lopez.

The series was broadcast from 2002 to 2007 and got worldwide recognition. Moreover, Masiela is also a poet, and her name is included in the Top Ten Talented Poets of North America. Furthermore, she featured in the role of Cinderella, Belle In Beauty and Beast, and the Last Dress Rehearsal.

Her role in the play Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was really appreciated. On the Disney Channel, she performed as Lizzie McGuire as the character Olivia in the series in the episode Last Year’s Model.

Relationship Status

As we know, Ramzi Habibi is also popular as the husband of Masiela Lusha, a well-recognized American actress. The couple met in 2012 and started dating, and after a year, they got engaged and tied the knot on 28 December 2013. This marriage was held on Wanaka Peak in Queenstown, New Zealand.

The couple has two children: a son named Landon and a daughter named Arabella. The son was born in February 2018, and Arabella in October 2020. They are proud parents of these little kids and occasionally share their kid’s photos on social media.

Net Worth of Ramzi Habibi

Ramzi Habibi is a celebrity husband and a successful financial analyst. He worked with different firms and made his career. Ramzi earned wealth along with fame as the estimated net worth of Ramzi is $3 million.

Meanwhile, his wife, Masiela, is also earning a handsome amount of money. The estimated net worth of Masiela Lusha is $2 million.

Social Media Appearance

Habibi is not active on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. However, his wife Masiela is active, where she shares family photos. Therefore, it seems that Ramzi is more focused on his work and keeps his daily time private.