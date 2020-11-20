Rape Allegations: FIFA Bans Haiti’s FA President

FIFA on Friday slammed Haiti’s Football President, Yves Jean-Bart with a life ban and more than a million dollars fine.

The football governing body stated that Jean-Bart offended position by sexually harassing and abusing female footballers.

The 72-year-old was banned from all football activities for life and is also expected to pay fine of $1.1 million.

Probing began just as British newspaper ‘the Guardian’ in April, reported that Jean-Bart sexually harassed female players in the country’s training camp.

Subsequently, a criminal investigation was opened in Haiti, accompanied by the suspension of the President on May 25 by FIFA.

According to former officials and some girls, as quoted by the Guardian in articles reported between April/June, Jean-Bart raped many underage players.

In the same vein, FIFA suspended two Haitian football officials, the supervisor of girls’ football at the training centre, Nella Joseph and Technical Director, Haitian football federation, Wilner Etienne.