Rapper, MI Abaga leaves Chocolate City after 13 years

MI Abaga has bowed out of Chocolate City after being a prominent member of the Nigerian music label for 13 years.

The rapper who revealed that he always had a dream of making Chocolate City the greatest group the world has ever seen, said he decided to let go and move on to something new.

In an emotional post shared on Instagram, MI Abaga wrote;

There is a lot of truth in my new EP the “Judah EP”

1. I had a dream that CBN would be the greatest group the world had ever seen.. it was on me.. and today I announce my decision to finally let go and move on to something new! Thank you for your support and love for 13 years.. and if your still with me!! Let’s go..