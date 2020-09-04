Rapper “Silento” Charged For Attempted Attack With Hatchet

A rapper known as Silento, popular for his hit song“Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” has been charged on Thursday with trying to hit two people with a hatchet in their home.

Prosecutors allege that Silento, whose legal name is Richard Lamar Hawk, walked into an unlocked stranger’s home in the Valley Village area of Los Angeles and swung a hatchet at the two people inside before one of them disarmed him.

The charge against Silento is assault using a deadly weapon, and he is being held in jail on $105,000 jail, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said.

The alleged attack occurred while he was out on bail for another arrest in Orange County, authorities said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday although it is not clear whether he has retained an attorney. AFP reports that an email seeking comment from his manager was not immediately returned.

Silento faces at least six years in prison if found guilty of the offence. The 22-year-old Atlanta rapper and singer had a major hit in 2015 with “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae).”

The song’s dance-along video quickly drew millions of YouTube views and brought television appearances for Silento.