Rat Fever: 70 Dead, Over 6,000 Infected In Sri Lanka

Seventy persons have died and more than 6,000 infected with rat fever in Sri Lanka for the year 2020.

The statistics tells that for the month of September alone, that 6,096 patients were infected with rat fever, as the highest number was recorded in Ratnapura, South-Central Sri Lanka.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry who gave the disclosure, explained that the patients increased withing the months of January, February and May respectively.

They explained that in Ratnapura, over 1,300 cases was reported; as 200 was also reported in kalutara, adding that the Southern town of Galle reported over 200 patients.

In 2019, total of 6,021 rat fever patients were reported across the country as the most susceptible to the fever were, canal cleaners, farmers, and drain workers.

Similarly, Medical Officers educated that symptoms of rat fever includes headache, muscle, chills, and conjunctival suffusion.

Advising further that individuals suffering from these symptoms should immediately seek medical assistance.