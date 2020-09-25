Rat Receives Gold Medal For Discovering 39 Landmines, Devotion To Duty

A giant African poached rat named Magawa, has been awarded a gold medal for detecting about 39 life threatening landmines, live saving bravery and devotion to duty.

The landmine detecting rat uncovered 28 items of unexploded ordnance and 39 landmines in Cambodia.

Magawa as he is called, cleared more than 141,000 square metres of land that earned him a PDSA gold medal from George Cross.

George Cross are known to identify heroism by citizens and military personnel, while the PDSA award often goes to animals that exhibits heroic acts like one did by Magawa.

Meanwhile, PDSA’s award and heritage Manager, Amy Dickin expressed delight at Magawa’s showing. He said the rat loves banana when on shift, and that he looks forward to seeing him continue his acts of heroism and save lives further.

“We are happy and proud of him, as he is the first rat in the charity’s 77-year history to receive the award.