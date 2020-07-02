RCCG Not Involved In Money Doubling Scheme – Church

The authorities of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has stated that the church is not involved in any money doubling scheme.

In a press statement signed Tuesday by Olaitan Olubiyi, its Head, Media and Public Relations, the church warned that it was not aware of any such organisation or business and is not in any way, involved in their operation.

“Our attention has been drawn to a money-doubling promo titled, RCCG TRADE INVESTMENT PROMOTION COMMISSION circulating in the social media.

“As a Church, we emphasise the virtues of diligence and righteousness as acceptable routes to prosperity.

“Therefore, we frown at all and any attempt to create an impression that such a fraudulent scheme is connected with the RCCG.

“The leadership of the RCCG therefore disclaims the Commission and dissociates the Church from it.”

The Church warned its members and the general public against falling victim to the fraudulent campaign.