REA Boss Sacked by Nigerian Ruler Gets Plum UN Appointment

An aide to the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo who was recently sacked by the Regime has received international recognition from the United Nation on her contribution at the REA. The Vice President took to his official twitter account to congratulate his former staff. See tweet below:Congratulations to @DamilolaSDG7 on your recent appointment as the United Nations Special Representative on Sustainable Energy For All. Having witnessed first hand, the indelible impact you’ve had on the Nigerian Energy sector, I can say the UN made the right choice.