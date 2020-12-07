Reactions As Gov. Ortom Reconciles Channels TV Staff, Pius Angbo And Wife

By Onwuka Gerald & Adejumo Enock

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has reconciled Benue State Channel’s Reporter, Pius Angbo with his wife, Dr. Ifeayinwa Angbo.

BREAKING TIMES earlier reported Dr. Ifeanyinwa Angbo, called out her husband for allegedly beating her few weeks after having a baby.

Governor Ortom met with the estranged couple on Monday and counselled them on ways to settle their differences amicably without the use of violence.

The Governor’s words, “You both possess great potentials, as a pronounced journalist and a medical practitioner, there is need for you both to correlate for your sakes and your childrens’.

Reacting, Mr. Pius Angbo said he had apologised to his wife for assault on her, i have also solicited with the women folks for forgiveness, the incident would not repeat itself.

“I will from this moment make meaningful amends and be a better husband”, he added.

On her part, Dr. Ifeanyinwa Angbo stated that she had accepted her husband’s apology and forgiven him.

Dr. Angbo further thanked Governor Ortom for making the time to make peace between them.

She added that Governor Ortom’s intervention was exemplary and signifies the fatherly trait he possess.

According to @emmaikumeh, the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom and his wife reconciled the two couples.

His Tweet reads, “Pius Angbo the @channelstv reporter, Reconciles With his Wife.

Thanks to the Gov of Benue state

benue state governor Dr. Samuel Loraer Ortom and his beautiful wife”.

Nigerians however reacted to the reconcilation of Mr Pius Angbo and his wife, Ifeanyinwa Angbo.

See reactions below:

@donsolo7 said “Something is wrong with some Nigerians, why should they be thanking the governor for reconciling her with her oppressor.

Is it that it never occurred to the governor that that man should be charged for domestic violence with possibility of jail term and rehabilitation.

SHAME!”.

@itsYcz said, “Woman been in hell for 6 years. She should’ve left! Is it too late? Man I’m stressed 😥”.

@olumabs said, “The husband should be arrested! This is domestic violence and should not be shaded by any political office!”.

@AngelaEMO3 said, “I don’t like this reconciliation. Someone that can beat you four weeks after delivering a baby can kill you”.

@Ha_jjaSaidu said, “She looks unhappy.

People should learn to stop this reconciliation of a thing, cos deep down most times the victims don’t want to go back into toxicity.

She was obviously forced to reconcile”.

@Austintotti007 said, “What nonsense is this? Whoever initiated this forced reconciliation should be held responsible if anything happen to that fine woman”.