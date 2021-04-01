Reactions As U.S. Rapper Jay-Z Features Olamide, Femi Kuti In New Album

US rapper and record producer, Jay Z, has unveiled the tracklist for his African-themed album titled ‘The Ascension’.

The album will be released in a few weeks time.

Musicians including Olamide, Femi Kuti, Nasty C and Sarkodie all from Africa will feature.

On the foreign front, the 16-track album features Beyoncé, Rick Ross, H.E.R and the duo of the Lighthouse family.

Speaking on album, Jay-Z said it wasn’t just about Africa but also about him giving back to the people while familiarizing with the culture.

I’m his words, “I’ve always wanted to get in touch with my roots and connect to the motherland. You know, Africa is blessed with so much talent and I felt like it was time to tap into that resource. The Ascension is not just talking or focusing on Africa but it’s also about me giving back to the people, familiarizing with the culture and connecting more with the motherland.”

With The Ascension album, Jay-Z follows the footsteps of his wife Beyonce who in 2019 dropped Lion King: The Gift, which features Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tekno, Tiwa Savage, and other African acts.

Below are reactions gathered on Twitter:

Olamide on Jay Z album, Big win for Nigeria 🇳🇬😩🤍🦅

Mafias where are you????🤞🏼🖤 pic.twitter.com/bNXD7XtxDE — CandyTimi Of Africa ( WORLD ) (@thecandytimi) April 1, 2021

People start dey post fake Jay Z album track list 😂😂

Dem fall give this April fool falaa

Bloggers too dey carry the Sarkodie brand catch cruise ei — ANGEL TOPEDO 🤺 (@ThoughtPillow) April 1, 2021

I like how Olamide and Sarkodie are supporting Jay Z on his album. It's important for us Africans to help lift these young artists from America — Imoh (@ImohUmoren) April 1, 2021

Jay Z featuring Olamide is the surprise of the day for me😳🔥🔥🔥🤯 — SelfLove❤️💯 (@Ms_Fej) April 1, 2021