Reclaim Of University: Orlu Youths Drag Okorocha, Others To Court

Youths in Orlu has dragged Senator Rochas Okorocha to an Imo State High Court, with an intention and desire of reclaiming and restoring of Eastern Palm University, Ogboko.

Other prosecuted offenders are the Imo State House of Assembly; Incorporated Trustees of Rochas Foundation; the Imo State Governor and the Attorney General.

The Chairman, Education Committee of Orluzurumee Youth Assembly, (OYA), Engr. Christian Okolie explained the action taken by the youths by saying that what was needed by them is for the court to give a declarative affirmation that addresses Eastern Palm University as a property of Imo people.

“Our demands also to the Court is to make clear that the overall supervision, command and management of the University should be made and done to favour the Imo people.

According to him, “OYA simply wants the court to and should re-address the illegality of Imo State Law Number 3, 2019; that wants to wrongfully bestow ownership of the Eastern Palm University on Okorocha.

Continuing, he described the Law Number 3 as a law that stands against everything the Imo people represents, saying that it was vigorously synthesized together and passes by Okorocha.

“Efforts are although being made by OYA to get Governor Hope Uzodimma do something over the shenanigan, anomalies of denying the people their University.

In related development, OYA National President, Dr. Sylvester Anyikwa disclosed that the land is not a property of Okorocha, but was given to Imo State Government.