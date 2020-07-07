Recruitment Of 744,000 Nigerians must Start Afresh – Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has said that the recruitment of the 744,000 Nigerians for the Special Public Works programme across all local governments will begin afresh irrespective of the processes previously followed.

By this moves , the Senate President deliberately jettison’s all efforts the Minster of State for Labor, Festus Keyamo has previously invested to run the programme.



Lawan disclosed this to the Minister of Employment Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige when he and his team paid a courtesy visit to the Senate President’s office.



Lawan strongly stated that at all previous actions already taken on the programme by Festus Keyamo are null and void.

He said “The process of recruiting the 774,000 Nigerians for the programme must start afresh while stressing the right of the National Assembly to demand and know the processes and modalities for implementing the programme”.



Ngige who visited the Senate president in other to apologise to the National Assembly over the conduct by his Junior Minister during a joint committee of the National Assembly on the 744,000 jobs said the position of Keyamo was not sacrosanct.



Recall that Festus Keyamo had earlier appeared before the National Assembly to present the processes that will guide the implementation of the Programm.



At a point the two parties got involved in a heated argurment forcing Keyamo to walk out of the proceedings even as he vowed to take orders from only the President.



Keyamo in a statement accused the lawmakers of trying to hijack the process for personal gains and vowed not to let that happen.