Rector of Ghana College Of Physicians and Surgeons Plange-Rhule, Dies Of Covid19 Complications

The Rector of Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, Professor Jacob Plange-Rhule has died due to Corona virus Complications.

A Twitter user @locum_pro announced this when he took to his twitter account to say:

“BREAKING: Prof. Jacob Plange-Rhule, Rector of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons reported to have died this morning at the University of Ghana Medical Center as a result of complications of COVID-19.”

“Our condolences to his wife and the rest of his family.”

