DC Sahiwal Presides Red Crescent Hospital Trustees Meeting

The Red Crescent Maternity Hospital is a welfare hospital providing the best medical care to the poor patients. Steps will be taken to further improve its efficiency and provide modern medical facilities to the mother and child there.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner and Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Sahiwal Muhammad Owais Malik while addressing a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the hospital. ADC Finance and Administrator Yasir Farid and members Haji Ehsanul Haq Idrees, Prof. Qamar-ul-Zaman Khan, Dr. Shehzad Tahir, Chaudhry Sultan Mehmood and Mrs. Shad Masood also attended the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the administrator to clarify the procedure for deployment of staff in the hospital so that doctors and medical staff could be recruited as per the requirements of maternal and child wards.

He appreciated the welfare services of the Farishta Family Sahiwal in constructing the Children’s Surgical Block in the hospital and directed the Administrator Yasir Farid to maintain close liaison with the contractor for its early completion.

The administrative matters of the hospital were also discussed in detail in the meeting and commitment was expressed to improve them.