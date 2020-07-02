“Reduce Fuel Price, Increase Unfair To Nigerians” — SERAP To FG

Socio-economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has frowned at the decision of the Muhammadu Buhari-led regime to increase the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol from N140.80 to N143.80 per litre, calling it an unfair treatment of Nigerians who are battling with the economic implications of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) announced the increment in a statement issued by its Executive Secretary, Abdulkadir Saidu on Wednesday.

“After a review of the prevailing market fundamentals in the month of June and considering marketers’ realistic operating costs, as much as practicable, we wish to advise a new PMS pump price band of N140.80 – N143.80 per litre for the month of July 2020,” the statement had read.

Reacting, SERAP, in a tweet via its official Twitter account, on Wednesday evening, stressed that the development was not a wise decision.

SERAP tweeted: “We urge President Buhari to immediately reverse proposed upward review of the retail pump price of petrol from N121.50 to between N140.80 and N143.80 per litre.

“Increasing fuel price in the middle of COVID-19 is unfair, illegal and a grave violation of human rights.”

SERAP also urged the National Assembly to rise to the occasion and rescue vulnerable Nigerians from hardship, saying: “The National Assembly leadership should move swiftly to stop this travesty, and side with the country’s poorest and most vulnerable people.”

SERAP added: “Oil shouldn’t be a ‘curse’ for Nigerians; being endowed with natural resources ought to be a synonym for opportunities and development.”