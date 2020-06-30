“Reduced Fees For Marriage Licenses Issued From July 1”– Rauf Aregbeshola, Minister Of Interior

Following the recommendation of stakeholders of sensitization conferences held across the country, Nigerian Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbeshola has approved the downward review of fees for marriage licenses in Nigeria.

The new fees, which are to take effect from July 1, 2020 are meant to ease the marriage process, as Minister Aregbeshola urged Nigerians to take full advantage.

“Stakeholders are encouraged to take advantage of the reduced fees to license their places of public worship and continue to celebrate statutory marriage”, he said.

The information was contained in a circular signed by the Permanent Secretary/Principal Registrar of Marriage for Nigeria, Georgina E. Ehuriah.

The reductions are as follows, under the Marriage Act CAP M6 LFN 2004:

Issuance of fresh Marriage License to a place of worship: From N30,000 of two years, to N6,000 per year, payable for five years in the first instance.

Renewal of marriage license by a place of worship: From N30,000 yearly to N5,000 per year, payable for three years at an instance.

Statutory Ordinary Marriage Fees: From N21,000 to N15,000 only.

Statutory Special License Fees: From N35,000 to only N25,000 only

