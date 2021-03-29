Referee Apologizes for Disallowing Ronaldo’s Last Minute Goal Against Serbia

Referee Danny Makkelie has now apologised for Cristiano Ronaldo’s disallowed goal vs Serbia.

Referee Danny Makkelie was in charge of Portugal’s 2022 World Cup qualifying match against Serbia.

With the match at the end, Ronaldo appeared to have secured all three points for Portugal.

Serbia Defender Stefan Mitrovic raced to clear the off the line, but the ball was already in the net.

The referee decided not to award the goal to Ronaldo and it caused reactions from the Portugal team.

Referee Danny Makkelie has now apologised to the Portugal national team.

‘I have apologised to the Portuguese national team, and coach, Mr. Fernando Santos, for what happened,’ Makkelie said to Portuguese newspaper A Bola.

‘We always work hard to make good decisions as a refereeing team. When we got in the news like this, we are not happy at all.’

