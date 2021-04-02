Regé-Jean Page Departs Duke of Hastings Role

Regé-Jean Page, who became a global heartthrob as the dashing Duke of Hastings in Season 1 of Bridgerton, will not be part of Season 2 of Shondaland’s hit Netflix series. In typical Bridgerton fashion, the news was revealed by no other than the show’s intrepid Lady Whistledown. (See her announcement below)

Page and Phoebe Dynevor were breakout stars as Simon, the Duke of Hastings, and Daphne Bridgerton, the couple whose sweeping romance was at the center of Season 1 of the series.

For the People alum Page had only been contracted for one season, and the plan was always for him to only do Season 1, based on the first Bridgerton book, The Duke And I, sources said. His character will be referenced going forward though he won’t appear. As a Bridgerton, Dynevor’s Daphne will continue to be a part of the series, Lady Whistledown confirmed.