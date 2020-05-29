Regime Debunks Report That Technical Problems Prevented Buhari From Delivering Speech At UN Event

On Thursday, SaharaReporters had reported that poor network connection prevented Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, from addressing a United Nations (UN) virtual meeting.

Buhari’s connection from Abuja had hitches right from the start as he went on and off for seconds before the video connection went off completely, SaharaReporters quoted a report by PUNCH as saying.

He briefly highlighted the impact of COVID -19 on African countries and how the situation was making it difficult for Nigeria to fund the 2020 budget before he was disconnected by poor network connection completely.

Reacting to this, spokesman to the Ruler on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu took to his twitter handle, @GarShehu, on Friday, to dismiss the report.

He wrote: “The country’s fake news factory, @SaharaReporters is at it again. President Buhari addressed the conference yesterday. We were there. We all saw it.”

