The Regime has described as false in its entirety rumours making the rounds that a portion of the $22.7b loan recently approved by the National Assembly will be paid to consultants.

In series of tweets on its verified twitter account @NigeriaGov, the regime said it negotiates directly with the bilateral and multilateral lenders involved, adding that there are no middle men.

Reports making the rounds that a portion of the loans recently approved by @nassnigeria will be paid to consultants are false in their entirety



The Nigerian Govt negotiates directly with the bilateral & multilateral lenders involved;there are no middlemen#Thread — Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) March 11, 2020

… all of which have long-term multiplier effects in terms of job creation, business opportunities and overall increase in Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product. — Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) March 11, 2020

The achievements in this regard are evidenced in the declining share of Domestic Debt in the Total Public Debt from over 83% in December 2015 to about 68% in June 2019. — Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) March 11, 2020

Other loans such as those for the educational sector will contribute to the development of Nigeria’s human capital, while Agriculture loans will be used to diversify the economy. There‘ll also be funding for Development Finance Institutions to enhance access to finance for MSMEs. — Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) March 11, 2020