Regime Dismisses Voice Note That Buhari And His Chief Of Staff Were Secretly Flown Out Of The Country

The regime has described as ‘totally untrue’, the voice note that Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari and His Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari have been flown out of the country.

“It was intentionally recorded to cause chaos and fear. This fake news was originated and being circulated by one @jacksonpbn,” Personal Assistant to the Ruler on New Media, Bashir Ahmad said via his twitter handle.

— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 26, 2020

Listen to the leaked audio below: