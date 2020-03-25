Regime Dismisses Report That Presidential Task Force On #COVID19 Went To The Villa Purposely To Visit Kyari

The regime has described as ‘fake news’, reports making the rounds that members of the Presidential Task Force on #COVID19 went to the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja, purposely to visit Nigerian Ruler’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, who reportedly tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus, yesterday.

“The #PTFCOVID19 members were at the Villa to hold a meeting on C-19 at a facility provided for that purpose,” The Personal Assistant on New Media to Nigerian Ruler, Bashir Ahmad said in a tweet on his official twitter handle, @BashirAhmaad, on Tuesday Night.

On Tuesday, news emerged that Kyari has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kyari is believed to have been infected during his recent trip to Germany where he met with officials of Siemens in Munich on Nigeria’s electricity expansion programme.

The Chief of Staff was said to have returned on March 14 and, apparently, did not show any symptoms of being infected with the virus at the time.