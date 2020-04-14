Regime Explains Why School Feeding Programme Will Continue Despite #COVID19 Lockdown

School Feeding Programme will continue despite the closure of schools nationwide in order not to neglect malnourished children.

Sadiya Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, disclosed this while responding to questions at the national briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Modalities on how free food will be distributed to children in 3million households are currently being developed and will be implemented soon, according to her.

In her words:

“On the issue of malnourished children, Mr President has directed that we should continue with the Home Grown School Feeding Programme without compromising the objectives of the programme.

“We are finalising modalities to distribute food vouchers for food of up to three million households. Other modalities once finalised with approval from the President will be prioritised.”

“The Federal Government has secured support the World Food and has adopted door-to-door voucher distribution,” she added.