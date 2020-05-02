Regime Names Road After Late Doctor Who Helped Curb The Spread Of Ebola Virus In The Country In 2014

The Federal Republic of Nigeria in honour of Late Dr. Ameyo Adadevoh who helped curb the spread of deadly Ebola Virus is 2014 has named a street after her in the Federal Capital Territory.

Dr. Ameyo was a physician who was credited to have helped control the spread of the Ebola Virus by placing the Liberian patient Patrick Sawyer who had already caught the virus in quarantine despite pressures from the Liberian Government.

Dr. Ameyo was threatened by the Liberian Government to release Sawyer who was to attend a conference but she refused saying that it was for the greater public good for him to remain in isolation.

On the 4th of August 2014 , it was confirmed that she had tested positive to the Ebola virus and was also quarantined and under treatment. She eventually died on the 19th of August from the deadly virus.

She was survived by her husband Afolabi Adadevoh and Son Bankole and other relatives. The street named after her is located in the Kado District of the FCT.

The was announced by the PA to the President, Bashir Ahmed on his Twitter account, he tweeted;

“Nigeria honors late Dr. Stella Ameyo Adadevoh, as the FCT, Abuja named a road after her at the Kado district. Dr. Adadevoh died in the line of duty in late 2014, when Nigeria fought and defeated the Ebola virus. At the moment, we are fighting to defeat the COVID–19 pandemic.”

