Regime Needs To Reassure Nigerians That Buhari Has Not Been Whisked Out Of The Country To Treat #COVID19 — Fani-Kayode

Following the controversy that Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, was secretly flown of the country, a Former Ministry of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has called on the regime to reassure Nigerians that Buhari has not been whisked away to treat covid-19.

Fani-Kayode stated this in a series of tweets via his verified twitter handle, @realFFK, on Friday.

He also said Nigerians need to be assured Buhari has not contracted any “debilitating & life-threatening illness.”

He continued: “We also need to be reassured that he is indeed Muhammadu Buhari and not Jubril of Sudani.

We need to be reassured that our President has not been whisked out of the country and that he has not been afflicted with Covid 19 or any other debilitating & life-threatening illness. We also need to be reassured that he is indeed Muhammadu Buhari and not Jubril Al Sudani. 1/7 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) March 27, 2020

..If he is too sick to continue he should resign & let someone else take over the reigns of power but if he is well enough to continue he should get off his high horse, purge himself of his contempt for our people, come clean & behave like a responsible modern-day leader &…3/7 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) March 27, 2020

..We need a leader that can inspire, encourage & reassure us & that is strong, healthy, focused, purposeful, decisive, sensitive, compassionate, alive to his responsibilities & forward-thinking. We do NOT need a power-mad, tyrannical, vain & irresponsible megalomaniac &…5/7 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) March 27, 2020

…antedeluvian relic who has lost touch with reality, who no longer knows who, what or where he is and who is suffering from senility, delusions of grandeur, an identity crisis and the misplaced notion that he is not accountable to God and to the people. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) March 27, 2020