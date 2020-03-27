0 comments

Regime Needs To Reassure Nigerians That Buhari Has Not Been Whisked Out Of The Country To Treat #COVID19 — Fani-Kayode

Following the controversy that Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, was secretly flown of the country, a Former Ministry of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has called on the regime to reassure Nigerians that Buhari has not been whisked away to treat covid-19.

Fani-Kayode stated this in a series of tweets via his verified twitter handle, @realFFK, on Friday.

He also said Nigerians need to be assured Buhari has not contracted any “debilitating & life-threatening illness.”

He continued: “We also need to be reassured that he is indeed Muhammadu Buhari and not Jubril of Sudani.

