Regime Needs To Reassure Nigerians That Buhari Has Not Been Whisked Out Of The Country To Treat #COVID19 — Fani-Kayode
Following the controversy that Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, was secretly flown of the country, a Former Ministry of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has called on the regime to reassure Nigerians that Buhari has not been whisked away to treat covid-19.
Fani-Kayode stated this in a series of tweets via his verified twitter handle, @realFFK, on Friday.
He also said Nigerians need to be assured Buhari has not contracted any “debilitating & life-threatening illness.”
He continued: “We also need to be reassured that he is indeed Muhammadu Buhari and not Jubril of Sudani.
See tweets:
