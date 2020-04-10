Regime Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Maltreatment of Nigerians In China

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has revealed that Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian has been invited over reports of maltreatment of Nigerians in his country, China.

Over the last two days, viral videos on social media have been seen where Nigerians in China alleged they are being maltreated in Guangzhou area of China.

The minister revealed the regime’s reaction to the reports via Twitter.

“Invited the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Zhou Pingjian to communicate @NigeriaGov’s extreme concern at allegations of maltreatment of Nigerians in Guangzhou, #China and called for immediate Chinese Govt. intervention. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 @DigiCommsNG @NigeriaMFA”, he tweeted.

