Regime to pay Sunrise Power $200m ‘compensation’ to end Mambilla dispute

The regime has agreed to pay $200 million to Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited (SPTCL) as final settlement of the dispute over the Mambilla power project in Taraba state.

According to TheCable, the regime also agreed to pay a penalty of 10 per cent in case of a default in fulfilling the settlement agreement — in addition to restoring Sunrise as the local content partner for the $5.8 billion hydro electric project.

The new settlement deal was put together by Sale Mamman, minster of power, and Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation.

TheCable quoted sources as saying that Sunrise Power had previously asked for an $80 million settlement in order to withdraw its arbitration claim against Nigeria in France over an alleged breach of contract.

But Babatunde Fashola, who was minister of power, had contended that there was no breach of contract as Sunrise had not done any work to warrant any demand or arbitration.

Fashola also questioned the integrity of the contract.

However, with his exit from the ministry, TheCable learnt, a deal was put together by Mamman and Malami and facilitated by a female figure in the presidency.

The project, the biggest plant in the country, was conceived in the 1970s but has suffered severe delays.

The 3,050-megawatt facility will be the second largest hydropower plant in Africa when completed.

In 2017, Sunrise Power, who claimed to have been awarded the build, operate and transfer (BOT) contract in 2003, had dragged the regime and its Chinese partners before the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Paris, France, over alleged breach of contract.