Regime to SERAP: We have no record of spending on $5bn recovered Abacha loot between 1999 & 2015

The Regime has told the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) that it “has no records of the exact amount of public funds stolen by a former military head of state, Sani Abacha and no records of the spending of about $5 billion recovered loot for the period between 1999 and 2015.”

According to SERAP on it verified twitter handle, @SERAPNigeria, the regime said it “only recovered $630m since 2018 & plans to spend $308m on road repairs.”

The road projects listed according to SERAP are: Lagos-Ibadan Expressway; Abuja-Kano Expressway & Second Niger Bridge.

SERAP said the regime failed to provide sufficient details on the road projects.

“We’re suing to ensure public access to what exactly happened to Abacha $5bn loot since 1999 & the sanctity of the FoI,” SERAP added.