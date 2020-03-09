Regime urges SERAP to expose ex-govs on life pension

The Regime has urged an anti-corruption group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, to make available to it names of former state governors who are on life pension.

The Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), said the list of such former governors would help the Regime to comply with last year’s judgment of Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo, pronouncing life pension for ex-governors as immoral.

The judge had directed the AGF to take steps to file a suit to challenge various state laws that permit former governors to draw life pension.

Furthermore, the judge directed the AGF to take steps to recover all funds collected as life pension by former governors.

SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oludare, in a statement on Sunday, stated that the group had received a February 24, 2020 letter from the Office of the AGF, asking that the list of ex-governors on life pension be supplied, so the Regime could take appropriate action.

Oludare said the letter, signed on behalf of Malami by the Director of Civil Litigation and Public Law Department in the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs Anne Akwiwu, was a reply to a recent letter by SERAP, urging the AGF to “advise and persuade President Muhammadu Buhari to fully enforce the judgment.”

In the letter, the AGF said, “Kindly refer to your letter dated 6th December, 2019. I am writing to inform your esteemed organisation to furnish me with the full list of the former governors and ministers who are affected by the judgment by Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo, in order to enhance and ensure compliance with the ruling of the honourable court. Please, treat with utmost urgency.”

Oludare said SERAP welcome the AGF’s request, noting that further delay in the enforcement of Justice Oguntoyinbo’s judgment “will continue to undermine the authority and integrity of the Nigerian judiciary.”