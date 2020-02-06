Regime warns CAN over Dapchi girls comment

The Regime has accused the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of misleading Nigerians with its claim that it paid ransom for the release of the schoolgirls who were abducted in Dapchi, Yobe state.

Boko Haram insurgents had abducted 110 students from Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, in February 2018.

However, while five died in captivity, the insurgents returned all the captives to the community, leaving out Leah Sharibu, the only Christian among them.

Sharibu was said to have refused renouncing her Christian faith in exchange for freedom.

Kwamkur Samuel, CAN’s director of legal and public affairs, had alleged that while the presidency paid ransom to secure the release of the Dapchi girls, it did not pay for the release of Chibok girls because they were mostly Christians.

“Nigerians need to know, if they have not known the reason why the Presidency could not pay ransom to rescue Chibok girls. It is because 80% to 90% of the girls are Christians. The reason why Dapchi girls’ ransom was quickly paid and they were returned is the discovery that most of the girls were Muslims except Leah Sharibu who is still in captivity,” he had said.

But in a statement, Regime Spokesman, Femi Adesina described the claim as “unfounded.”

He said, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed had earlier discredited reports claiming a ransom was paid for the release of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls.

He warned CAN to stay away from “promoting discord” among Nigerians, adding that antagonism does not translate to defending the Christian faith.

“We are again constrained to react to unfounded allegations by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) about the payment or non-payment of ransom for the release of the Chibok and Dapchi schoolgirls,” the statement read.

“We urge CAN to desist from disinformation which can further divide Nigerians. The letter and spirit of the Holy Bible do not support discord, which CAN’s allegations are liable to cause.

“The Christian body need not be antagonistic to every attempt by the administration to move Nigeria forward, before it can champion or defend the Christian faith.

“President Muhammadu Buhari made it very clear in 2015 that if ransom needed to be paid to free the Chibok schoolgirls, he would pay. That is a testament to his commitment to get the girls back.

“Notwithstanding our different faiths, we are all stakeholders in the promotion of peace in our fatherland. And the Holy Bible enjoins us to, ‘Seek peace, and pursue it’.”