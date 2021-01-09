Registration For NIN Takes Five Minutes – Pantami

By Adejumo Enock

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami has said that National Identification Number, (NIN) registration takes five minutes to complete at any of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) offices nationwide.

While speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, he said Nigerians can complete the form virtually without visiting any office.

His words, “Each person takes around three to five minutes to complete the registration and go as long as you have completed your form”.

“You can complete the form virtually without visiting any office but there are things that require you (to be there) physically like your biometrics; you cannot submit your biometrics without you (being there) physically”.

He stated that Nigerians shun government directives on COVID-19 while registering.

Pantami said, “Citizens will go there, their names are not part of those to be captured but they will go and stay at the gates, and if you ask them to leave they will not. Even the security agencies plead with them but they will not go”.

Furthermore, “All the crowds you have been seeing in Abuja or Lagos, 90 percent or even 95 percent of them were not part of those invited to be captured. They only go there and stay outside the gates”. He said.