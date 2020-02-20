Rehabilitation of B/Haram suspects troubling — CAN

The rehabilitation and de-radicalisation of Boko Haram suspects is troubling, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said.

Samson Ayokunle, CAN president, who spoke at a news conference in Abuja to mark the second year of Leah Sharibu’s abduction, also said it is a shame that despite Nigeria’s military forces, the killings in the country have not let up.

He said the de-radicalisation and empowerment of repentant insurgents by the federal government is suspicious.

“The setting free of so-called ex-Boko Haram terrorists under de-radicalisation, rehabilitation, empowerment of the arrested terrorists by the federal government is rather troubling and suspicious,” he said.

“What is the guarantee that the freed ex-terrorists would not return to Sambisa forest and pick up their arms against innocent Nigerians?”

A church service and a march was also held to mark her abduction.

Sharibu was abducted alongside other girls from Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state, on February 19, 2018.

The girls who were captured were subsequently released, except for five who reportedly died in captivity, but Sharibu was held back for “refusing to renounce her faith”.

Represented by Caleb Ahima, CAN vice-president, Ayokunle said more blood is being shed under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The development is a shame and there is a cloud of confusion that hangs over the nation and the people that are governing this nation are not doing the right thing,” he said.

“We are sure of one thing. We cannot doubt that the government knows what is happening. Looking at the fact that we are a nation, we have the air force, the navy, we have the soldiers, we have the weapons, but what is happening in this nation?

“We call on the federal government again that we are getting to a point of anarchy.

“We have every reason to be suspicious and to speak passionately to government again that Christians in this nation are Nigerians and must not be killed.

“We want the world to know the evil that is happening in the country under the watch of this government. More blood is being shed. The killing is religious. Boko Haram sect wants to establish an Islamic state. We must stop this killings.”.

He asked Buhari to fulfil his promise of securing the release of those held in Boko Haram captivity.

He said it is disheartening and painful that the government has not deemed it fit to secure Sharibu’s freedom.

“The president made this same promise as part of his campaign promise before the 2015 presidential election. When will he do it as he has promised repeatedly? The unsuccessful efforts to free the prisoner of faith by the federal government is highly disturbing, disappointing, depressing and unacceptable,” the CAN president said.