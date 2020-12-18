Release Of Abducted Students, A Huge Relief – Buhari

By Adejumo Enock

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the release of over 300 abducted students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State as a huge relief to the entire country and international community.

President Muhammadu Buhari via his verified twitter account @MBuhari made this known on Friday.

Buhari appreciated the efforts of the Governor of Katsina State, Governor Masari, the intelligence agencies, the millitary and the Police Force.

According to him, “I welcome the release of the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara. This is a huge relief to the entire country & international community. The entire country is grateful to Governor Masari, the Intelligence Agencies, the Military and the Police Force”.

Buhari added that his administration is aware of the responsibility to protect the lives and property of all the citizens of the country.

“Our administration is fully aware of the responsibility we have to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians”, he said

The President further urged the Citizens to be patient with his administration as he deals with the issue of insecurity, economy and corruption.

The President stated, “I ask Nigerians to be patient and fair to us as we deal with the challenges of security, the economy, and corruption. We will not relent”.

Similarly, The Special Assistant to the President on New Media and Publicity, Bashir Ahmad also stated that the Kankara’s abducted students have been rescued.

The Presidential Aide disclosed this via his verified twitter account @BashirAhmaad on Friday.

According to him, the Katsina State Government has confirmed the news.

“The abducted students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara has been rescued, the Katsina State Government has confirmed the news. Alhamdulillah”. He stated.

See His Tweet Below:

