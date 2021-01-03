Release Sowore Or Risk Further Embarassment – HEDA Warns FG

By Onwuka Gerald

Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), a Nigerian rights coalition, has told the police to release with immediate effect, the apprehended convener of the #RevolutionNow movement in Nigeria, Omoyele Sowore.

The request for Sowore’s release was contained in a press statement signed by its chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju.

Recall that the human rights activist, who also is the publisher of Sahara Reporters, was apprehended on December 31 for spearheading a crossover protest in Abuja.

The coalition chairman said Sowore’s arrest was aimed at worsening his experience in the hands of government since his first arrest back in 2019.

According to him, “The police should have granted Sowore bail, but instead chose to keep him detained, forcing him further to spend the crossover night behind bars.

The coalition stated that there may end be no other alternative other than to renew another global rally that will perturb the Nigerian government if Sowore is not released or better still taken to a renowned court of law.

“To us, Sowore is a victim of political persecution because of his online chiding of the Nigerian government”.

“We are requesting for the unconditional release of the Sahara Reporters publisher, Mr Omoyele Sowore, who was arrested on December 31 and has yet to be taken to court. The police should release him without further delay,” the coalition chairman stated.

“The Nigerian government since 2019 has been detaining Sowore on maneuvered charges.

The recent which saw his arrest on New Year’s eve, explains further of a plot by the Nigerian authorities to ensure his continuous imprisonment.

Activist Sowore in August 2019, spent 141 days in detention after being arrested by the Department of State Service (DSS) for planning a nationwide protest.

He was however, granted bail with a condition confining him from travelling out of Abuja.