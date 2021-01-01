Release Sowore, Others Or We”ll Take Legal Action – SERAP To Nigerian Government

By Adejumo Enock

The Socio – Economic Rights And Accountability Project, SERAP has called on the Nigerian Government to release the proponent of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore and others arrested during a protest in Abuja

Recall that the activists was arrested by Nigerian security forces in Abuja while carrying out a peaceful procession to mark the New Year.

The Group disclosed this in a tweet via its Verified Twitter account @SERAPNigeria on Friday.

SERAP further warned the Nigerian Government that it will take legal/international action if Sowore and others arrested were not released in 48 hours.

See Tweet Below:



“BREAKING: Nigerian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Omoyele Sowore & other activists reportedly arrested and tortured during a peaceful protest last night in Abuja”.

“We’ll take legal/international action if Sowore & others are not released within 48 hours”.