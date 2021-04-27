Relocate AFRICOM to Africa, Buhari Begs US Over Insecurity

Muhammadu Buhari, the President of Nigeria this afternoon during a virtual meeting with the United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, asked the United States to help him in the fight against insecurity.

Buhari said; “In my call with US Secretary of State Blinken, I asked the US to consider re-locating the AFRICOM HQ from Germany to Africa—near the Theatre of Operation; against the backdrop of growing security challenges in West & Central Africa, Gulf of Guinea, Lake Chad region & the Sahel”.

“I also reiterated that Nigeria and her security forces remain resolutely committed to containing security challenges in our nation and region, and addressing their root causes”.

“The support of important and strategic partners like the United States of course cannot be overstated”.

“Nigeria will continue to enhance collaboration in all forms with friends and strategic partners; all of us working together for greater security for all concerned”.

“The killing of three of the students kidnapped at Greenfield University, Kaduna, is tragic and condemnable”.

“Three young Nigerians cut down by in their prime, by evil people. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls Rest In Peace”.

“These recurring kidnappings and killings, in Kaduna State in particular, are barbaric terror attacks. We are determined to continue fighting all forms of banditry, kidnapping and criminality with maximum will and with all the resources available to our country”.

“Let me add that it is unfortunate the tenor of some political and religious leaders that seem to further incite and stoke the pain and anguish of mourning families who are forced to confront these atrocities”.

“Addressing this scourge requires a great show of empathy and coming together as a society to squarely confront these elements and the danger they pose to our democracy and peaceful life in the country”.

Nigeria will triumph over evil!