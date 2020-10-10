Reno Omokri Calls Out Man United To Tweet #EndSarsNow In Support Of Its Fans In Nigeria

Reno Omokri, a former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Manchester United Football Club to lend its voice on the EndSARS protest ongoing in Nigeria.

The former presidential aide in a tweet maintained that after England, which is the home of the club, Nigeria constitutes the second largest fanbase of the red devils.

Omokri said many of the fans of the club had been victimized, molested and killed.

“Dear @ManUtd, after the UK, Nigeria probably has the largest population of Manchester United fans. Many of your fans have been victims of FSARS. This branch of the @PoliceNG has killed and maimed your fans. Please do one tweet on #EndSARS to appreciate your Nigerian supporters,” he tweeted.

Dear @ManUtd,



After the UK, Nigeria probably has the largest population of Manchester United fans. Many of your fans have been victims of FSARS. This branch of the @PoliceNG has killed and maimed your fans. Please do one tweet on #EndSARS to appreciate your Nigerian supporters — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 9, 2020