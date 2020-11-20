0 comments

Renowned Stockbroker, Okumagba Dies At 56

 

By Seun Adeuyi

Nigeria has lost one of its frontline economists and stockbrokers, Albert Okumagba. He was 56. 

Okumagba reportedly collapsed in his Abuja office on Thursday morning during a meeting. His remains have since been deposited at Maitama hospital. 

He was a chartered stockbroker born on April 4, 1964 in Warri, Delta State.
Okumagba, who served as director in many companies, became MD/CEO of BGL Ltd from 1995 until 2016.

While in the company, he was accused of market infraction, which subsequently earned him a life ban in 2017 from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 

At various times, he was chairman of the Capital Market bodies association and led high-profile investment and economic growth initiatives at various levels including national and international levels.

READ  Peterside Celebrates Hon. Abe's victory, Says Rivers South East Have Regained Their Voice

A Scion of the very famous and most outstanding Okumagba dynasty of Okere-Urhobo, Warri, Delta state, Okumagba made his mark in Nigeria’s economic terrain at early age, traversing various sub-sectors of national economic development. 

Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 