Reopened Land Borders Could Be Closed Again, FG Warns

By Onwuka Gerald

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday cautioned that the four land borders recently reopened in the country could be closed again if more trouble persists.

He gave the disclosure on Tuesday while speaking on a programme organized by Channels TV.

Recall that last week, the Federal Government directed immediate reopening of the Seme, Illela, Maigatari, and Mfun Border.

The land borders were all shut by the government in August 2019, as it was used for importation of drugs and small arms and agricultural products from neighbouring West African nations

After a presidential committee met and finished presiding over the issue, they recommended that the borders becomes reopened.

Shehu however has bemoaned the situation, saying that Nigeria’s neighbours have not cooperated with the country in halting the inrush of bandits and small weapons.

“We reopened with hope that the agreement we struck with them of working hand in hand with our own security agencies, with our own customs, on a trial basis, as not all entry points have been reopened.

“It definitely will be examined, if it works, others will be reopened. However, if there is trouble, then the government may have to reconsider”, Shehu added.