Reopening Of Schools: FG Releases Fresh Guidelines

New guidelines have recently been laid down by the Federal government towards the resumption of schools, while a fixed date for resumption of studies remains impending.

This development came, following the recent declaration by the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), suggesting that the virus known as COVID-19 is indeed airborne.

Constituting the guidelines was none other than to ensure that adequate measures will be put in place, prior to when the schools opens. Part of the guidelines that which was released by the Federal Ministry of Education recently in Abuja, stated that in schools, students during learning; will be at least two metres of themselves.

The guidelines which was jointly signed by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and the Minister of State (Education), Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba recently in Abuja.

According to the statement, “there are instances where the rule of 2 meters distancing will be overlooked, an example is situations involving younger students. Situations like these will need meticulous risk assessments to be adopted, if they are to stand any chance of being safe”.

Also, adding to management of risks, the adolescent and teenagers should be organized and arranged in group or clusters with maximum compliance go overall rules and strategies.

The government, also said it was high time to plan and as well craft means and method the children can return back to their schools. Prior to release of the guidelines, government would carefully peruse and access the infrastructural compositions of the classrooms of various schools, provide money that will bring certain amenities like borehole, furniture and ICT facilities.

Contained also in the guideline, is the plan by the government to make sure schools are used for other purposes, and not just learning. Services like treatment centres and voting centres. “The virus is a risk to millions of Nigerians and not just teachers and students alone”, the statement read.

In a related development, the Director-General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu stated that with support from WHO, that there is clear evidence, proving that the virus can be contacted airborne.

“It is possible that COVID-19 is transmitted airborne, while warning Nigerians to beware, as indoor activities consisting of many people in a room, is far more dangerous than out door one.

“Nigerians should take note of the development, even at home, distancing should still be maintained; hands should also be washed properly at regular intervals”, he added.