Replacement Chosen For Iranian General Killed In U.S. Airstrike

Iran’s Supreme Leader appointed Brig. Gen. Esmail Ghaani to succeed top commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on Friday, according to the semiofficial Iranian Tasnim News outlet. Mr. Ghaani, who has been Mr. Soleimani’s deputy commander in the Quds Force for more than 20 years, would continue Mr. Soleimani’s work in the Middle East with undiminished force, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said in a statement. The new commander will be responsible for Iran’s military operations in the Middle East, tasked with preserving and expanding Iran’s regional footprint at a time when hostilities with the U.S. are bound to grow.Mr. Soleimani was killed in a strike ordered by President Trump. The U.S. Department of Defense said the commander was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. Top Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes was killed alongside Gen. Soleimani when the convoy they were traveling in together was struck on a road leading to Baghdad International Airport.