Report Of Alleged Suspension Of Party Leaders In Niger, False — PDP NWC

Nigerians have been advised to dismiss media reports of alleged suspension of some leaders of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), in Niger State.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated this in a statement, on Tuesday night.

The statement reads, “The attention of the NWC of the PDP has been drawn to some spurious claims by some misguided persons, of a purported suspension of some leaders of our great party from Niger state

“The national leadership cautions those behind the claims to desist from such, particularly, in misguiding some party officials to attempt to assume situations that are beyond their statutory powers.

“For emphasis, the powers and functions of all organs of our party at all levels are as clearly spelt out in our constitution and should be strictly adhered to.

“The provisions of our party’s constitution is very clear about suspension of the members of National Executive Committee

(NEC) and as such, we caution those indulging themselves in such lawless activities to desist henceforth.

“In this regard, the NWC calls for calm and urge all our leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our great party in Niger state to remain united and continue to work together and resist attempts by enemies of our party to distract us from the task ahead.”