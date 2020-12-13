Reporter Who Worked On Sex For Grade Documentary, Oge Obi Allegedly Attempts Suicide (VIDEO)

By Onwuka Gerald

An investigative journalist, Oge Obi, who was said to be the brain behind award-winning BBC Sex For Grade documentary, has allegedly attempted suicide.

The attempt followed few days after a renowned reporter, Ruona J. Meyer lambasted Kiki Mordi, the face behind the award winning documentary for allegedly taking all credits for the creative piece, leaving Oge Obi in the shadows who worked on the project using a false name, Kemi Alabi.

Meanwhile, substantiate number of the bird app users reacted bitterly to the allegations.

The following day, the accused debunked the allegations that she stole people’s ideas regarding multi-award-winning documentary.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, in a chain of tweets revealed intentions of taking her life.

She tweeted, “Pointless, followed by one she asking her followers on Twitter to help her choose between two harmful substances.

cyanide or ricin? 🤔 — ogey (@ogeobi_) December 13, 2020

Few moments later, Obi made a post of her crying, while apologizing for her next line of action.

Started reading newspapers as a pretend news anchor when I was just a little girl. All I wanted to do with my life was to be the next Christiane Amanpour or Anas Aremeyaw.



Forgive me some day but it’s better this way. pic.twitter.com/GQ5hFCPGSK — ogey (@ogeobi_) December 13, 2020

Shortly afterwards, a twitter user @james_jo said, “We found her lifeless…God I hope she survives this, she took two bottles of sniper and locked herself up. We have rushed her to the general hospital.

Subsequently, another bird app user who appears to be friends with the journalist tweeted:

Oge Obi Is Alive!

“We at General Hospital now and they gave her an Antidote, she’s still in pains but she’s stable now.’ – Joshbillzz.

Oge Obi Is Alive!



'We at General Hospital now and they gave her an Antidote, she’s still in pains but she’s stable now.' – Joshbillzz — Gbemi Dennis™ (@GbemiDennis) December 13, 2020