Reps Demand Apology From Abike Dabiri Over Failure To Defend Budget

Members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday demanded for an unreserved apology from the Chairperson of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission, ( NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri Erewa, for failing to appear before it for budget defence.

Dabiri who was scheduled to appear before the House Committee on Diaspora Matters to defend its 2020 budget performance and 2021 budget estimates, was nowhere to be found as at 12.17 pm when the Committee adjourned.

Abike neither arrived at the meeting venue nor did she send a correspondence to the committee justifying her absence.

Staff of the Commission were seen trying to get in touch with the NIDCOM boss who was said to have gone to the Senate for another meeting.

Consequently, the abandoned lawmakers present at the hearing expressed disappointment over her absence saying that she must apologize to the committee before a new date will be set for her appearance.

One of the members said: “Who is she to keep us waiting. We are the ones to approve the budget and not the Senate”.

While adjourning the session, Chairman of the Committee, Hon Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, said the Committee members were not aware that she would keep them waiting when she was duly informed of the time for the meeting, but choose to go to the Senate.

The NIDCOM Boss was sighted few minutes later and she went straight to the office of the Committee Chairman with the view to explain herself and probably offer apologies.