Reps Oppose 70 years Age Limit For Presidency

By Adejumo Enock

The House of Representatives has rejected a bill seeking an age limit for politicians seeking political offices in Nigeria.

Bede Eke, the Lawmaker representing Above Mbaise/Ngor Okpala federal Constituency on Wednesday at plenary urges his colleagues to support the bill to enable it scale through second reading.

According to him, the bill is an extension of the Not-Too-Young-To-Run bill and the #EndSARS protest.

Channels Tv reported that the Lawmaker was repeatedly interrupted by other lawmakers who were against the bill.

Details later…..