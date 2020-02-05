Reps, Security Chiefs Raise Suspicion On Foreign Governments Aiding Insurgents

The House of Representatives and the Armed Forces on Wednesday reiterated commitment toward tackling the activities of insurgents being aided by foreign governments.

Chairman, House Committee on Defence, Hon. Jimi Benson gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen in Abuja after the closed doors meeting held with the Service Chiefs and the Inspection General of Police, IGP, on the spate of insecurity ravaging the country.

He also confirmed that the lawmakers discussed issues bothering on sponsorship of insurgents by foreign governments who are allegedly arming insurgents.

According to him, “Like I said that was part of what we discussed you understand, there could be some truth in that.

“We got first-hand information on what’s going on, what the issues are, we deliberated extensively we are going to report back to the Parliament on what we heard from the Service Chiefs.

“We are to an extent satisfied by what they said as I said earlier, we are going to table all they said before Parliament we are going to discuss.

“We are going to have a very robust discussion on how to assist to end this war because it is Nigeria that is at war; how to end this within the shortest possible time.”

He, however, declined from giving details of the issues discussed during the two hours meeting, saying: “Military issues are not things we should be discussing in the public bit the way a lot of issues that we must all sit down as Nigerians to discuss.

“One of it like I mentioned is equally an international dimension to what we see ISIS and ISWAP so those are the things we need to discuss in a very classified manner.

“But what we want Nigerians to know is that we are committed to the 100 percent to see that we assist the military, the Armed Forces in ensuring that this matter comes to an end within the shortest possible time.”

When asked whether the House has rescinded its resolution on the resignation of the Service Chiefs passed by the House, Hon. Benson said: It’s not a U-turn but the most important thing that Nigerians want is, one – security of their lives and their properties to be protected. That is the meeting we are having today.

“Sacking Service Chiefs, we can suggest but it is the function of the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces the buck stops at his table,” he affirmed.

Meanwhile, the House after reconvening from one-hour break, adjourned plenary to the next legislative day – Thursday.