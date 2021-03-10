Reps To Nigerian Govt: Return £4.2m Ibori Loot To Delta State

The Federal Government has been urged to ensure that the £4.2million Ibori loot be returned to Delta State.

On Tuesday, Ms. Catriona Laing, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, expressed the country’s readiness to return looted assets worth £4.2 million to Nigeria recovered from Ibori’s friends and family members.

Abubakar Malami, Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, signing for Nigeria, revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the returned loots be deployed for the completion of the second Niger Bridge, the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and the Abuja to Kano expressway.

But, the House of Representatives on Wednesday insisted that the funds were stolen from Delta State and as such should rightly be returned to the state.

The lawmakers added that the funds are needed for the infrastructural development of the state.

The resolution was reached after a motion of urgent public importance which was sponsored by all the lawmakers from Delta State.

Meanwhile, the House said the total money is £6.2 million and not £4.2 million as is being reported.

The Federal Ministry of Finance was also asked to direct Malami, and give the House all particulars relating to the recovered money.