Rescind Your ‘Shoot at Sight’ Order, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Warns FG of Consequences

Pan-Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has asked the Muhammadu Buhari-led government rethink its new security measures for the Southeast and South-South part of the country.

Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the Secretary General of the organization opined that the new security measures could lead to the disintegration of Nigeria.

Isiguzoro asked the Federal Government to rescind the decision for new military “offensive in the old Eastern Nigeria, as it’s a trap by enemies of the President to push Nigeria into disintegration.”

“They’re twisting the hands of President Buhari not to engage southeast leaders, especially the youths through dialogue and empowerment programmes.

“Militarization of Southeast and South South will reopen the wounds of 1967/70, which Igbos had forgotten. Turning Southeast into the epicentre of violence and theatre of warfare is an ill wind that will blow nobody any good.

“We are using this medium to extend President Buhari a helping hand by seeking for dialogue than shoot at sight order.

“We call for change of plans and tactics in handling Southeast security situations. The Presidency should dialogue now with Southeast youths through the leaders and Governors to avert the disintegration of Nigeria.”

