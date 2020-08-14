Researchers Says Nasal Spray Could Protect Body Cells Against #COVID19

Team of researchers at University of California, San Francisco, has developed a nasal spray that delivers simulated antibodies, one in which they believe will thwart the ravaging proliferation of the Corona virus in humans.
A student graduate, Michael Schoof, the lead scientist came up with the particle that restrains the SARS-CoV-2, which makes our cell susceptible for infection of the virus.
The antibodies known as AeroNabs, according to the scientists that with just a spray via the use of an inhaler or nasal spray would protect the body against the virus, at least until a vaccine becomes readily available.
Similarly, Assistant Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at UCSF, Aashish Manglik stated that the antibodies compared to that in the human body are way smaller and are designated to perform tasks such as connecting themselves to the Coronavirus.
“The antibodies like super glue, binds itself to the spike proteins of the Coronavirus and holds firm.
The researchers relentlessly examined about 2 billion nanobodies, before coming up with the most suited and powerful against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
The Coronavirus, according to the Professor, “uses one of its spike to entangle with the human cells, that is where the nanobodies are effective, when they bind themselves to the spike protein, the virus loses it capacity in attaching to lung cells in the body”, he
added.