Resident Doctors In Abuja To Embark On Indefinite Strike Tuesday

Following Government’s failure to meet its demands, the Association of Resident Doctors working in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, will commence an indefinite from Tuesday.

President of the Association, Dr Roland Aigbovo disclosed this in a communique issued after its emergency general meeting in Abuja.

According to him the strike will begin on Tuesday 8am, 1st September 2020, after the government failed to meet its demand at the expiration of the 14 days ultimate it issued to the FCT Administration.

He said, “The congress observes with dismay that despite timelines and promises made to pay the covid-19 hazard and inducement allowance within the period of the issued ultimatum, the allowance is still yet to be paid to health care workers in the various FCT Hospitals and the covid-19 isolation and treatment centres thereby negating the positive gains already achieved.

“As an association, we believe in dialogue as a means of dispute resolution and we have always stood by this principle in all our dealings with the FCTA management even in the face of financial burden but we note with dismay the care free approach exhibited by the office of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory in handling this issue.”



The doctors are demanding the payment of the COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowance as well as the variation of the 2018 promotion exercise implemented.



He however regretted any inconveniences this decision might cause government and the general public needing healthcare delivery during this period while calling on the government to address the issues raised.